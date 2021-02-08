Patriots, NFL Players React To Tom Brady’s Seventh Super Bowl With Bucs

Tom Brady is just running up the score at this point.
The Buccaneers quarterback won a seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming Super Bowl MVP honors for a fifth time after Tampa Bay earned a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
It prompted a number of former New England Patriots teammates, along with many other NFL players, to react to Brady’s greatness on social media.
Here’s what a few had to say:
A few former players spoke out, too.
Yeah, you won’t find any rebuttal from us.