Patriots, NFL Players React To Tom Brady’s Seventh Super Bowl With Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is just running up the score at this point.

The Buccaneers quarterback won a seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming Super Bowl MVP honors for a fifth time after Tampa Bay earned a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

It prompted a number of former New England Patriots teammates, along with many other NFL players, to react to Brady’s greatness on social media.

Here’s what a few had to say:

Just witnessed history. Blessed to see this @RobGronkowski @TomBrady greatest of all time. Both of you — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) February 8, 2021

TB12 🐐 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

Everybody said this was a passing of the torch … Tommy like nah I’m about to win 7!! That’s wild! Congrats goat!! @TomBrady — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 8, 2021

Nah if u didn’t know… Now u know!!!!!! @TomBrady REALLY IS HIMMMMMM!!!!!!! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) February 8, 2021

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍=🐐 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 8, 2021

Congrats… AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

A few former players spoke out, too.

7 Rings. Brady. Untouchable. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) February 8, 2021

so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS? — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 8, 2021

Yeah, you won’t find any rebuttal from us.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images