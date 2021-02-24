Patriots QB Odds: Is Marcus Mariota Favorite To Start For New England?

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Mariota to the New England Patriots? One sportsbook likes those odds.

The oddsmakers at SportsBetting.com have Mariota installed as the favorite (5/2) to start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Mariota, currently Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the QB-needy Patriots. The former Tennessee Titans starter has one year left on his contract and is set to carry an $11.4 million cap hit this season.

Former Patriots third-stringer Jacoby Brissett has the second-best odds behind Mariota at 7/2, followed by Jarrett Stidham at 4/1. Stidham is one of just two New England quarterbacks currently under contract for the upcoming season, along with Jake Dolegala (40/1).

2020 Patriots starter Cam Newton and any 2021 rookie have equal odds at 5/1.

SportsBetting.com’s 26-player list includes a few notable choices. Jimmy Garoppolo (15/1) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (20/1) both are considered long shots, while Blaine Gabbert — Tom Brady’s backup this past season in Tampa Bay — boasts the sixth-best odds at 7/1.

Deshaun Watson (10/1) and Jameis Winston (50/1) also are higher and lower than we’d slot them, respectively.

Newton, Brissett, Fitzpatrick, Gabbert and Winston are impending free agents. Mariota, Garoppolo and Watson would need to be acquired via trade unless released.

Here’s the full odds list:

Marcus Mariota 5/2

Jacoby Brissett 7/2

Jarrett Stidham 4/1

Cam Newton 5/1

Rookie quarterback 5/1

Blaine Gabbert 7/1

Andy Dalton 8/1

Deshaun Watson 10/1

Brian Hoyer 12/1

Joe Flacco 15/1

Mike Glennon 15/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 15/1

Blake Bortles 20/1

Colt McCoy 20/1

Tyrod Taylor 20/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 20/1

Sam Darnold 25/1

Geno Smith 25/1

Robert Griffin III 25/1

Matt Barkley 30/1

Mitchell Trubisky 40/1

Jake Dolegala 40/1

Dak Prescott 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Ben Roethlisberger 60/1

Matt Ryan 70/1

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images