Patriots To Fly Vaccinated Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl LV On Team Plane

The New England Patriots have been known to use their two team planes for good.

Back in April, franchise owner Robert Kraft helped Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker transport over 1 million N95 protective masks for frontline hospital workers from China to the United States.

Now, the Patriots are thanking those healthcare workers for fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 by using one of the aircrafts to transport 76 vaccinated healthcare workers from New England on an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

“Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines,” Kraft said in a team statement.

“Ten months later, it’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines. We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us.”

The Patriots may not be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but we’re still going to chalk this up as a win.

