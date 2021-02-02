Peter Laviolette Seems Miffed That Tom Wilson Fought Trent Frederic

Frederic, on the other hand, was widely praised for dropping the gloves

by

The Boston Bruins were quick to point to how much of a lift they got from Trent Frederic fighting Tom Wilson.

The Capitals? Not so much.

Washington melted down Monday night, blowing a 3-0 lead to the Bruins, who ultimately won 5-3 in regulation.

With the Bruins down 3-2 in the third period, Frederic ended up sparring with the Capitals tough guy, who arguably is the best fighter in the NHL right now. It was a spirited bout that ended with both players getting five-minute fighting majors at 8:49.

While the duo were in their respective penalty boxes, the Bruins equalized on a goal from Craig Smith. Then, with both out of the box, Boston scored the final two goals of the game to secure the win.

Frederic is a useful player, but he isn’t as impactful offensively as Wilson, who has been one of Washington’s top players this season. And for that reason, Caps head coach Peter Laviolette seemed a little annoyed that Wilson decided to fight in the third period of a close game.

“It gets chippy out there,” Laviolette said after the game, via NBC Sports Washington. “You’re playing a team that you’re competing with inside your division, back-to-back nights and so the guys get under each other’s skin a little bit. That had been going on through the better part of two games. I just think Tom’s an important piece to our team, and I appreciate his toughness and physicality, but we appreciate him on the ice (just) as much.”

This is a bit of a hindsight is 20-20 situation, because if the Capitals hold on and win, the conversation surrounding Wilson’s decision likely is a little different.

Then again, if ifs and buts were candies and nuts, we’d all have a Merry Christmas.

More Bruins:

David Pastrnak ‘Felt Like I Got Hit By A Train’ After Bruins Debut Vs. Capitals

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related