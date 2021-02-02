Peter Laviolette Seems Miffed That Tom Wilson Fought Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins were quick to point to how much of a lift they got from Trent Frederic fighting Tom Wilson.

The Capitals? Not so much.

Washington melted down Monday night, blowing a 3-0 lead to the Bruins, who ultimately won 5-3 in regulation.

With the Bruins down 3-2 in the third period, Frederic ended up sparring with the Capitals tough guy, who arguably is the best fighter in the NHL right now. It was a spirited bout that ended with both players getting five-minute fighting majors at 8:49.

While the duo were in their respective penalty boxes, the Bruins equalized on a goal from Craig Smith. Then, with both out of the box, Boston scored the final two goals of the game to secure the win.