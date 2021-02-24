Phil Mickelson Pulling For Tiger Woods After Serious Car Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson, like much of the world, is hoping for the best for Tiger Woods.

Woods was involved in a serious rollover accident Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. He reportedly was seen speeding away from a hotel in the area before rolling his SUV.

The 45-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one report revealed he has a “shattered ankle” and “crush injuries” to both of his legs.

News of the crash garnered support from athletes, celebrities and other professional golfers, including Phil Mickelson, who took to Twitter to offer his prayers.

“We are all pulling for you, Tiger,” he tweeted. “We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery.”

We’re all hoping the same for Woods.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images