Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Devils To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Jersey

Thursday’s Boston Bruins game against the New Jersey Devils will net someone a keepsake of a lifetime.

The action will take place at TD Garden, but fans everywhere can have a stake in Devils-Bruins by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the matchup. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Devils-Bruins will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along live and answer various predictive questions. Players can find additional questions online, and their chances to win will improve with each correct prediction.

The first question will appearing during the the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The “Predict The Game” player who scores the most points at the end of Thursday’s Devils-Bruins game will win a signed Patrice Bergeron jersey.

