Soccer fans would be wise not to overlook Porto-Juventus.

Porto will host Juventus on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup. Porto impressed during the group stage, winning four of six games and conceding just three goals en route to a second-place finish in Group C. Juventus finished first in Group G, with its group-stage run culminating in an unforgettable 3-0 win over Barcelona in the final game of the round.

Juventus has won four and drawn one of its last five games against Porto. Their most recent competitive meeting was in 2017 when Juventus brushed aside Porto 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Juventus and Porto will play the second leg March 9.

Here’s when and how to watch Porto-Juventus in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images