Can the Bruins make it five straight wins?

That will be the task at hand Friday night when Boston plays the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins defeated the Rangers in overtime Wednesday, and look to sweep this week’s two games against their East division rival.

There are a few changes to the lineup for the B’s. Matt Grzelcyk will not play due to a lower-body injury, meaning Connor Clifton will pair next to Brandon Carlo. Jaroslav Halak gets the start in net on the first night of a back-to-back.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: