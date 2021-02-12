Can the Bruins make it five straight wins?
That will be the task at hand Friday night when Boston plays the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The Bruins defeated the Rangers in overtime Wednesday, and look to sweep this week’s two games against their East division rival.
There are a few changes to the lineup for the B’s. Matt Grzelcyk will not play due to a lower-body injury, meaning Connor Clifton will pair next to Brandon Carlo. Jaroslav Halak gets the start in net on the first night of a back-to-back.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (9-1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
NEW YORK RANGERS (4-5-3)
Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Pavel Buchnnevich
Alexis Lafreniere–Ryan Strome–Kaapo Kakko
Phil Di Giuseppe–Brett Howden–Colin Blackwell
Brendan Lemieux–Kevin Rooney–Julien Gauthier
Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller–Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek–Anthony Bitetto
Igor Shesterkin