Matthew Stafford requested a trade out of Detroit after spending his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions.

The end result? a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that included Jared Goff.

Stafford may hold a slew of franchise records with the Lions, but only reached the playoffs just three times and have yet to win a postseason game.

And an opportunity at playing in — and winning — those big games was a driving force in requesting a trade from the only team he’s known.

“I’ve always wanted to play in those big games, I feel like I will excel in those situations,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press’ Mitch Albom. “I wanted to shoot my shot.”

And shoot his shot he did.

For Stafford, though, he didn’t think he’d end up on the west coast with the Rams, mainly because of his contract situation.

“I just didn’t know how (the Rams) would ever be able to,” Stafford said. “You know, I’m not a salary cap guru. It kind of got to a point where I’m like, ‘OK, I can’t sit there and go crazy.’ I just tried to let it happen. And L.A. aggressively jumped into it.”

Now the 33-year-old takes over under center for a team who has made it to the playoffs three of the last four years, including Super Bowl LII.

