The Reds produced an impressive performance Tuesday as they defeated German opposition in the first leg of their RB Leipzig-Liverpool UEFA Champions League round of 16 series in Budapest.
Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead eight minutes into the second half when he latched onto a loose back pass and raced clear before finishing with trademark aplomb.
A second followed soon after, with Sadio Mane capitalizing on Nordi Mukiele’s error and netting clinically at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the 2-0 advantage at the halfway point of the round.