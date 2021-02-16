NESN Logo Sign In

The Reds produced an impressive performance Tuesday as they defeated German opposition in the first leg of their RB Leipzig-Liverpool UEFA Champions League round of 16 series in Budapest.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead eight minutes into the second half when he latched onto a loose back pass and raced clear before finishing with trademark aplomb.

Mo Salah. Clinical. 💥 pic.twitter.com/2JoAQicTTZ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 16, 2021

A second followed soon after, with Sadio Mane capitalizing on Nordi Mukiele’s error and netting clinically at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the 2-0 advantage at the halfway point of the round.

53' — Mo Salah

58' — Sadio Mane



Liverpool are cooking. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDX3nEywHg — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 16, 2021

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426048-leipzig-liverpool-match-report-champions-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>