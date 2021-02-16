RB Leipzig Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on the mark

The Reds produced an impressive performance Tuesday as they defeated German opposition in the first leg of their RB Leipzig-Liverpool UEFA Champions League round of 16 series in Budapest.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead eight minutes into the second half when he latched onto a loose back pass and raced clear before finishing with trademark aplomb.

A second followed soon after, with Sadio Mane capitalizing on Nordi Mukiele’s error and netting clinically at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the 2-0 advantage at the halfway point of the round.

