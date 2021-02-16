NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the Reds will benefit from a trip out of town.

Liverpool and RB Leipzig will lock Horns Tuesday in Budapest at Puskas Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The teams resume their respective Champions League campaigns two-plus months after UEFA paired them together in the draw.

The Red have won just two of its last 10 Premier League games and has lost its last three outings in England’s top flight. The Champions League could offer Liverpool a respite from those woes, with a positive result likely to inject confidence into the squad.

The teams will play the second leg March 10 at Anfield.

Here’s when and how to watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424316-georginio-wijnaldum-reaction-west-ham-united" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>