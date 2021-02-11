NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dealt outfielder Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade that also involved the New York Mets.

Boston will receiver five players including outfielder Franchy Cordero, pitcher Josh Winckowski and three players to be named later.

The Red Sox thanked Benintendi for his five years with the team, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged how “tough” and “painful” the move will be for fans.

But, the front office is hoping the five players they get in return will ease that heartache a bit.

Cordero is a 26-year-old big league lefty acquired from the Royals. Obviously, we don’t yet know who the players to be named later will be.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Winckowski arrives from the Mets.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound right-hander was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft before being traded on Jan. 27 to the Mets.

Winckowski began 2019 at Low-A with a 6-3 record in 13 starts. He slashed a 2.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and .230 batting average. After a promotion to High-A ball, he was 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .232 batting average in 11 outings, 10 of which were starts.

A native of Fort Myers, Fla., the newest member of the Red Sox won’t have to travel far for Boston’s spring training.

