Red Sox Fans Will Love Kiké Hernandez’s Mindset Ahead Of 2021 Season

It’s easy to envision a scenario where Kiké Hernandez becomes a fan favorite in Boston.

The veteran utility man, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox this offseason, is known for playing the game with an abundance of passion and enthusiasm, an approach that endeared him to Los Angeles Dodgers supporters throughout the past six years.

Now, as Hernandez prepares for his first season in Boston, the 29-year-old plans to continue leaving it all on the field in the hopes of establishing a similar reputation with his new organization.

“I’m a high-energy guy. I feed off the energy off the fans,” Hernandez said on NESN’s “Sox at Sundown” special, during which the Red Sox worked out under the lights at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “Boston being a huge sports city, fans have a lot of expectations, and playing in LA, I know a little bit about that. So I’m just looking forward to playing in front of them and making them like me the same way they did in LA.”

Of course, it’ll help Hernandez’s cause if he performs well, as the Red Sox are coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which they finished in last place in the American League East. The Dodgers, meanwhile, won the World Series with Hernandez in the mix.

Boston always seems to appreciate scrappy players, though, and Hernandez’s grit, defensive versatility and team-first mentality should fit in nicely on a team that finds itself in an underdog role for 2021.

