NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that outfielder Franchy Cordero, recently acquired in the three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, has been placed on the COVID-19 related injured list.

It’s unclear whether Cordero tested positive for COVID-19, had a disputed test or came into close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, but he was not with the club Monday for its first full-squad spring training workout at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Cordero can be activated from the list at any point, provided he clears Major League Baseball’s protocols. Same goes for Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, who’s also on the COVID-19 related IL.

Cordero has just 95 games of major league experience, but he’s expected to contribute right away for Boston. The 26-year-old has immense power, which he flashed at various points throughout the past four seasons, first with the San Diego Padres and then with the Royals.

Cordero is expected to be part of an outfield mix that also includes Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe, Kike Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez. J.D. Martinez theoretically could garner time on the grass, as well, although he’s more likely viewed as Boston’s full-time designated hitter.

Cordero, a native of the Dominican Republic, is a .236 hitter with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .737 OPS in 315 career major league plate appearances. He appeared in 16 games with Kansas City in 2020, batting .211 with two homers, seven RBIs and a .733 OPS in 42 trips to the dish.

The Red Sox also announced Monday that they’ve claimed right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, marking his second stint with the organization.

Boston claimed Payamps off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this offseason, before temporarily losing him on a waiver claim to Toronto. Now, the 26-year-old is back, although he’s probably a long shot to crack the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster and more likely will be relied upon to provide depth down at Triple-A Worcester.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images