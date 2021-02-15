NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox reportedly have made a move to bolster their bullpen.

Boston on Monday was in the process of finalizing a two-year, $3 million contract with Japanese relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was first to report details of Sawamura’s contract, which includes a “complex” option for a third year.

The deal reportedly could see Sawamura earn as much as $7.65 million.

Here are all the details:

Sawamura finalizing Red Sox deal: 2 years, $3M, plus option, escalators that could make it $7.65M for 3 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2021

Hirokazu Sawamura deal with Red Sox, per source: Two years, $3M with option for third year. Potential to grow to three years, $7.65M if Sawamura hits every performance bonus and escalator. Option described as conditional and complex. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 15, 2021

Note: The deal was not official at the time this story was published. We’ll update you with more details as they become available.

Sawamura is an intriguing player who could be a great addition for the Red Sox, who recently have ramped up their offseason activity. He had a 2.77 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 ratio over nine seasons in Japan, while racking up 75 saves and 64 holds. He spent the first eight-plus seasons of his Nippon Professional Baseball career with the Yomiuri Giants but, after a rough start to the 2020 campaign, moved to the Chiba Lotte Marines. Sawamura, 32, posted a 1.71 ERA in 22 appearances for Chiba.

Red Sox fans can expect Sawamura to display an upper-90s fastball with a low-90s splitter. He’ll turn 33 years old April 3.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images