J.D. Martinez wants Major League Baseball to give the people what they want.

During the 2020 abbreviated season, National League clubs adopted the American League’s designated hitter, but that’s not a change the league permanently will adopt in years to come.

As relayed to reporters Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox’s own DH was surprised to see MLB not continue the experiment.

“I think it’s time,” Martinez said in a Zoom conference from spring training, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I think everybody knows it’s time. I think even the owners, the players, even the fans know it’s time. Everybody wants offense. You saw it last year. Certain guys, like (Marcell) Ozuna, really benefited from it. To me, it’s the future of the game. We keep pushing back and forth, back and forth. It’s one of those things, you’ve got to go in or go out.”

Speaking of offense, Martinez certainly will look to contribute more to the Red Sox this season after a disappointing 2020. And manager Alex Cora is betting on as much.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images