Watch Kaz Uehara, Son Of Koji, Show Off Devastating Curveball

This should make his father proud

by

Ready to feel old, Red Sox fans?

Kazuma Uehara endeared himself to Bostonians when he gave a memorable on-field interview after his dad closed out the 2013 World Series. It was a memorable moment, to say the least.

Take a trip down memory lane:

Well, Koji Uehara’s son now is a freshman with the IMG Academy Navy varsity team and carving up opposing hitters with a devastating breaking ball. Kaz, who both pitches and plays in the outfield, showed off his stuff Saturday night in an IMG win over in-state Florida rival North Point High School.

Check out this video Kaz shared Saturday night, along with his reaction:

Yeah, there’s another Uehara in the pipeline — and thank goodness for that.

Kaz’s father actually found a way to help the Red Sox earlier this month. As it turns out, Koji played a key role in Japanese free agent pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura signing with Boston.

More MLB:

Red Sox Preview: 10 Random Thoughts Before Spring Training Games Begin

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related