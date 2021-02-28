Watch Kaz Uehara, Son Of Koji, Show Off Devastating Curveball

NESN Logo Sign In

Ready to feel old, Red Sox fans?

Kazuma Uehara endeared himself to Bostonians when he gave a memorable on-field interview after his dad closed out the 2013 World Series. It was a memorable moment, to say the least.

Take a trip down memory lane:

Well, Koji Uehara’s son now is a freshman with the IMG Academy Navy varsity team and carving up opposing hitters with a devastating breaking ball. Kaz, who both pitches and plays in the outfield, showed off his stuff Saturday night in an IMG win over in-state Florida rival North Point High School.

Check out this video Kaz shared Saturday night, along with his reaction: