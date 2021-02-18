NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list.

Additionally, the club claimed right-hander John Schreiber off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

Sale still is working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2020, though he said Thursday he feels “great” amid his recovery.

The 31-year-old has faced multiple roadblocks along the way, including a bout with COVID-19 in January, but he’s confident he’s still on track with his rehabilitation.

Schreiber, 26, pitched in 28 games across two seasons for the Tigers. He went 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 13 games in 2019 and 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 2020. He was designated for assignment Feb. 12.