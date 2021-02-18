Red Sox Preview: Recapping Offseason Moves As Spring Training Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t do much over the first couple months of the offseason. But once the ball started rolling, it seemingly never stopped.

By now, everything that can be said about last year’s Red Sox, this year’s Red Sox and the Chaim Bloom-led baseball department has been said. We’ll give you our thoughts on Boston’s offseason later this week (like, Friday), but for now, let’s just go over all the noteworthy transactions that have taken place since the Red Sox last played a game.

Trades, signings, DFAs, outright releases, retirements — it’s all happened since the end of September.

(Note: If you really want to see everything — minor league signings included — that Boston did during the offseason, you can click here.)

So, with spring training finally here, let’s recap:

TRADES

Dec. 3: Traded LHP Yoan Aybar to Colorado Rockies for SS Christian Koss.

— Koss, ranked 38th at SoxProspects.com, is considered a strong fielder with defensive versatility. Also viewed as a capable hitter with decent power.

Jan. 18: Traded SS C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia Phillies for player to be named later.

— Chatham was a fringe-top 10 prospect while with Boston but never forced his way onto the big league roster. He’s a decent player, though, and as such the PTBNL is worth monitoring.

Jan. 25: Traded cash and player to be named later for RHP Adam Ottavino and RHP Frank German

— This has a chance to be a great deal for the Red Sox. Ottavino could be a major piece in Boston’s bullpen this season and German, who throws in the upper-90s, is in the top 30 at SoxProspects.

Feb. 10: Traded cash and LF Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City Royals in three-team deal involving New York Mets; OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Josh Winckowski, three players to be named later (two from Royals; one from Mets) sent to Boston.

— Got all that? This deal is much more than a Benintendi-for-Cordero swap, though Cordero certainly is an intriguing player. Winckowski has some positive reviews, and the Red Sox reportedly will be given extra time to evaluate potential PTBNLs due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact last season on the minor leagues.

Feb. 17: Traded P Chris Mazza and P Jeffrey Springs to Tampa Bay Rays for SS Nick Sogard and C Ronaldo Hernandez.

— Given the industry’s apparent view on Hernandez, this deal already could be a win for Boston.

SIGNINGS

Dec. 10: Claimed RHP Garrett Whitlock off waivers from Trenton Thunder.

— Whitlock actually ranks higher than Winckowski on some prospect lists, so he’s worth keeping an eye on.

Dec. 14: Signed free agent LF Hunter Renfroe.

— A player whom Bloom is quite familiar with, Renfroe figures to see plenty of time in the Red Sox outfield this season.

Dec. 23: Signed free agent RHP Matt Andriese.

— Andriese is your classic example of an overlooked free agent signing who could wind up playing a major role throughout the season. Don’t be surprised if he breaks camp in the starting rotation.

Feb. 2: Signed free agent 2B Enrique Hernandez.

— By now, you probably have read plenty on Enrique “Kiké ” Hernandez. Expect him to play a similar role with the Red Sox as he did while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He might be this team’s primary second baseman.

Feb. 3: Signed free agent RHP Garrett Richards.

— Has great stuff and could be a mainstay in the rotation if he stays healthy.

Feb. 11: Reportedly signed IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

— Should play all over the field for the Red Sox, and has a chance to be an impact player.

Feb. 12: signed free agent LHP Martin Perez.

— Perez was solid last season in Boston and is back for more. Quality, reliable pitcher.

Feb. 16: signed free agent RHP Hirokazu Sawamura.

— The Japanese right-hander was dominant last year after a midseason change of scenery. With his high-90s fastball and low-90s splitter, Sawamura could turn into a high-leverage reliever in Boston.

OTHER ROSTER MOVES

Feb. 1: 2B Dustin Pedroia retired

— One of the greatest players in Red Sox history, Pedroia cleared up a spot on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster with his retirement.

