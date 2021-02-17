NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers have arrived in the Sunshine State, marking the dawn of baseball season.

The Red Sox marked the day pitchers and catchers report to spring training by sending a simple message to their fans Wednesday. Boston’s Twitter and Facebook channels shared picturesque photos of JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.,

“Good morning! Pitchers and catchers report today,” the Red Sox wrote on Twitter. Carry on.”

Boston offered another message on Facebook:

“We made it, Red Sox Nation,” the message reads. “Pitchers and catchers report today!”

Red Sox battery members star workouts Wednesday in anticipation of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. How the pitching staff fares, particularly the starting rotation, is perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding the Red Sox at the outset of spring training.

Boston’s position players will report to spring training Monday for the first full-squad workout. The Red Sox then will begin their 28-game exhibition schedule Sunday, Feb. 28. The 162-game regular season is scheduled to begin April 1.

No one knows exactly when and how the Red Sox season will end, but we know it has started on the uplifting notes the team sent above.

