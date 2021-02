NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Benintendi’s time with the Red Sox has come to an end.

The outfielder spent five seasons in Boston, during which he claimed a World Series title in 2018.

Now, the outfielder is being traded to the Kansas City Royals as part of a three-team deal. (You can check out the details here).

Shortly after the news broke, the Red Sox thanked Benintendi with a video that included some highlights during his time in Boston.

