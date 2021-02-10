Red Sox’s First Spring Training Workout Dates Announced

NESN Logo Sign In

We almost can smell the freshly mowed grass and hear the sound of balls being cracked off wooden bats.

Spring is in the air.

At least it is in Florida and Arizona, where Major League Baseball teams will be heading to gear up for the season very soon, which is set to be a full, 162-game slate with Opening Day set for April 1.

And the league on Tuesday announced the reporting dates for teach team.

For the Boston Red Sox, pitchers and catchers will report to camp Thursday, Feb. 18 while the rest of the team will arrive Monday, Feb. 22 for the first full squad workout in Fort Myers, Fla.