The Bruins are heading back outdoors, so why not relive some moments from Boston’s previous Winter Classic games?

The B’s are in Lake Tahoe to take on the Philadelphia Flyers, a team they have had great success against this season.

Boston is 4-0-0 against Philly in 2021 and look to continue that streak. Meanwhile, the Flyers hope to bounce back after a loss to the New York Rangers.

Before the puck drops Sunday at a 2 p.m. ET, let’s take a look at some moments from the Bruins’ three Winter Classic appearances.

Marco Sturm’s OT goal to lift Bruins over Flyers at Fenway Park

Bruins and Canadiens entrances at Gillette Stadium were awesome

Sean Kuraly’s go-ahead goal against the Blackhawks (Starts at 2:55)

Of course, you can’t forget a packed Fenway Park singing “Sweet Caroline” led by Dennis Leary and Lenny Clarke.

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images