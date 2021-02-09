Rob Gronkowski Explains Unretiring To Join Tom Brady, Bucs ‘Felt Right’

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski’s decision to come out of retirement wasn’t a spontaneous move, even though that would fit the tight end’s reputation for flying by the seat of his pants.

Instead, as Gronkowski explained Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” it was the product of careful consideration. The opportunity to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was too good to pass up.

“It wasn’t like a phone call or anything. It was a series of conversations and everything. It was just a route that was presented to me,” Gronkowski recalled. “I was kinda looking to come back, and I was only gonna come back if it felt right. And I felt like that was the right route to take in my life — is to come back, come out of retirement and go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and go back with my quarterback that I’ve been with my whole career. Now, I’m here in World Disney World celebrating Super Bowl LV as a champion.”

To say it worked out well would be an understatement, as Gronkowski, who was traded from the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay in April, caught two touchdown passes Sunday as the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

The victory marked Brady’s seventh Super Bowl title. Gronkowski, who played nine seasons alongside Brady in New England, has won four.

“It definitely means a lot to me hearing it from the greatest ever that he trusts me, that I’m a guy that you can rely on,” Gronkowski said, shedding light on his relationship with Brady. “And in order to keep that trust, I’ve gotta be ready for the big moments, and I’ve gotta come through in the big moments. I love that he relies on me, and it’s much appreciated, and it just keeps me motivated and keeps me going.”

Both Brady and Gronkowski intend to return for the 2021 NFL season as Tampa Bay defends its Super Bowl title.

