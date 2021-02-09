Rob Gronkowski Jokes About Tom Brady’s Contract Desires, NFL Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady just wrapped up his age-43 NFL season with a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

And much like after Brady’s previous six Super Bowl championships, the end of the star quarterback’s run of dominance is nowhere in sight.

Almost immediately after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Brady made it crystal clear that he won’t be considering retirement this offseason. The same goes for impending free agent Rob Gronkowski, who sounds hopeful about staying with the Bucs.

But while Gronk isn’t thinking very far down the road as it pertains to his NFL future, the tight end believes Brady is eyeing another decade-plus in the league.

“Tom’s probably going to go to like 55 years old if he could,” Gronkowski said Monday, per CNN. “I’m a year-to-year guy.”

“I feel like Tom would sign another 50-year contract if he could, while I’m just doing one year at a time.”

Even if Gronkowski only has one more season left in him, there’s reason to believe he could tack on another Super Bowl triumph if he remains in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images