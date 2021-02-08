Rob Gronkowski Makes Bold Statement After Dominant Super Bowl LV Showing

With the help of a dominant, playmaking defense, the two former Patriots helped lead the perennially mediocre Bucs to their first playoff appearance since 2007 and then their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002.

“It feels amazing,” Gronkowski said. “It feels tremendous. It’s just an unbelievable story. … What a year it was playing with this guys. Just, what a year. I can’t say that enough — what a year it was. It was a pleasure, and now it’s time to celebrate. Now it’s time to celebrate with these guys, because we deserve it. It was a grind. It was about 28 weeks straight of football, and now we’re going to celebrate, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Valued more for his blocking than his pass-catching this season, the 31-year-old Gronkowski totaled just two receptions over the Buccaneers’ first three playoff games before breaking out with six catches on seven targets for 67 yards and two scores in the Super Bowl.

He became just the second player ever to catch two touchdown passes in multiple Super Bowls, joining Jerry Rice, and also laid a key block on Leonard Fournette’s third-quarter touchdown run.

“You never know with this offense who’s going to get the ball, who’s going to make the plays, because we’ve got so much talent on our team,” said Gronkowski, who led the Bucs in all three receiving categories Sunday. “That’s what made this team so special. We have so many superstars on the team, but nobody’s head was ever too big this year. Never on the defensive side, never on the offensive side.

“Whoever got the ball, got the ball. We were all happy for each other. … It just happened to be me this time — to be me making the plays.”

Gronkowski, whose two clutch catches in his final Patriots Super Bowl set up New England’s game-winning touchdown, always has performed on the NFL’s grandest stage. Here are his stats from his last four Super Bowl outings:

XLIX vs. Seattle Seahawks: six catches, 68 yards, touchdown

LII vs. Philadelphia Eagles: nine catches, 115 yards, two touchdowns

LIII vs. Los Angeles Rams: six catches, 87 yards

LV vs. Kansas City Chiefs: six catches, 67 yards, two touchdowns

Brady enjoyed one of his best Super Bowl performances to date in his 10th appearance, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions to claim Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time. His third touchdown pass went to receiver Antonio Brown, who briefly played for the Patriots during the 2019 season.

“Big-time players making big-time plays,” Brady said. “I just love what they added to the team. Gronk’s an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic, commitment, and AB, since he got here, he’s just done everything the right way.”

Gronkowski said he plans to “stay unretired” and play next season, though which team he’ll play for remains to be seen. He’s set to hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career but has said he’ll never play with any quarterback but Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images