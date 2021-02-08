Rob Gronkowski Makes NFL History With Second TD In Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

If it feels like you’re having deja vu, you’re not.

That’s just Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski scoring yet another touchdown in yet another Super Bowl.

Before the end of the first half of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo had combined for five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

And the second grab pulled down by Gronkowski helped him etch his name in NFL history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the tight end has now scored multiple touchdowns in two separate Super Bowls (LII and now, LV). He joins Jerry Rice (XXIV and XXIX) as the only players with multiple touchdown receptions in multiple Super Bowls.

Rob Gronkowski (LII and LV) joins Jerry Rice (XXIV and XXIX) as the only players with multiple Rec TD in multiple Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/Ouo9p2X3wO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

G.O.A.T.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images