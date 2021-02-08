Rob Gronkowski Smashed These Super Bowl LV Props With First-Half Output

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski has made some bettors very happy with his first-half performance in Super Bowl LV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end finished the first half with five catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. All three categories were team-highs while only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded more yards than Gronkowski.

Oh yeah, and it helped the Buccaneers take a 21-6 lead over the Chiefs.

Anyway, it means those who made a wager on a variety of Gronkowski prop bets can breathe A LOT easier during the second half.

As you may recall from a story NESN.com published earlier this week, Gronkowski entered Super Bowl LV with an over/under receiving yard prop set at 29.5 and reception prop set at over/under 2.5, both according to DraftKings SportsBook. The ex-New England Patriot surpassed both of them already.

Gronkowski did the same as an eight-yard touchdown eclipsed his first-quarter receiving yard prop of over/under 7.5 yards.

And bettors who had Gronkowski to score the game’s first touchdown were plenty happy, too. Gronkowski was 14-to-1 to record the first touchdown of the game and +180 to score in general, per DraftKings.

He also had 11-to-1 odds to score multiple touchdowns, which he accomplished by finding the end zone in the second quarter.

It’s safe to say Gronkowski has had a great day. It’s also safe to say those who made wagers on him were equally as thrilled.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports IImages