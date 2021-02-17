NESN Logo Sign In

Just like his NFL tenure, the movie career of Rob Gronkowski continues apace.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will appear in “Boss Level,” a upcoming movie Hulu will release next month. Gronkowski appears in “Boss Level” as a gunner, firing a machine gun from a helicopter indiscriminately into the apartment of star Frank Grillo. Check out the trailer below, and pay close attention around the :35 mark.

Gronkowski previously has appeared in films such as the “Entourage” movie, “The Clapper,” “You Can’t Have it” and “American Violence.”

“Boss Level” will premiere March 5.

Gronkowski intends to prolong his NFL career, with his preference being a return to the Buccaneers, whom he helped win Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images