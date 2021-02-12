NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Parker apparently is willing to die on his Tom Brady hill.

Arguably the most forthright Brady hater among noteworthy talking heads, Parker routinely tries to diminish the star quarterback’s accomplishments. Parker most recently referred to Brady as “the NFL’s Robert Horry” after the future Hall of Famer won his seventh Super Bowl.

Parker on Wednesday tried to defend the take, but it turned into him once again spewing baseless arguments and claims.

“I’ll give you Brady’s entire career, the numbers he’s amassed,” Parker said on “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” as transcribed by WEEI. “But I’m talking about, if you go back and take an honest look at a lot of Brady’s championships, I can probably take five away and give the credit to Bill Belichick, give it to the defense, give it to Adam Vinatieri, one of the greatest kickers of all time.”

Parker added: “In the case of Joe Montana, I gave you the numbers: 4-0 in the Super Bowl, 11 touchdowns, no picks. He has the highest passer rating ever in four Super Bowls, the most passes without an interception. He won three MVPs. He won two with Jerry Rice, two without Jerry Rice.”

Bringing up Montana’s Super Bowl history effectively is Parker grasping at straws. Sure, the San Francisco 49ers legend has an unblemished record on football’s biggest stage, but Brady is one Lombardi Trophy away from doubling up his childhood idol. And looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ prospects for the 2021 season, it’s probably not out of the realm of possibility.

It’s become abundantly clear Parker will remain unmoved on his Brady stance, regardless of how much more the seven-time bolster his football résumé. If a 43-year-old Brady winning a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team doesn’t force Parker’s hand, nothing will.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images