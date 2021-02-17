Aaron Nesmith, Robert Williams Provide Celtics Boost Vs. Nuggets

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum didn’t have his most efficient night from the field while Kemba Walker was better than he has been, but not his best.

Those two aspects happening in the same game had been a key cause in the Celtics losing 10 of 15 games last month. That, however, was until Tuesday night’s 112-99 victory against the Denver Nuggets.

And the reason it didn’t happen was because of the contributions the Celtics received from the bench, specifically in first-rounder Aaron Nesmith and big man Robert Williams. Their performances Tuesday were what Boston has been waiting for.

The Celtics’ bench outscored the Nuggets 30-17 in the contest. Nesmith (+20), Payton Pritchard (+19) and Williams (+12) compiled the best plus-minuses on the team. They did so in 24, 23 and 20 minutes, respectively.

“It feels good to be able to go out there and play, participate towards winning games, and try to make winning plays,” Nesmith told reporters after the win. “So, just make the most of the opportunities I’m given.”

Nesmith did that and then some.

And while his final stat line is fine — nine points on 2-for-4 from 3-point range, four rebounds — it doesn’t pick up on the hustle plays he made for a Boston team which has sorely needed them. There was one chase-down block, which led to a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown on the ensuing possession, and one key defensive play, which resulted in a traditional three-point play by his fellow rookie Pritchard.

“I think it was a momentum changer,” Nesmith said of the play which came with 10 minutes left in the game. “Plays like that always get the team hype and the team that turns it over, they kind put their heads back and get back on defense. Definitely took that and ran with it.”

Williams finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five steals all while defending Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with a game-high 43 points, but head coach Brad Stevens praised Tristan Thompson and Williams for the defense on the incredibly talented center.

“I feel like the bench brought great energy, but I feel like it was really just all around — really just positive vibes,” Williams told reporters. “(It’s) something we’ve been talking about.”

Pritchard, despite being a rookie, practically has cemented himself as a player the Celtics can expect to bring energy, tenacity and productivity each night. He finished Tuesday’s win with eight points and seven assists.

The bench, as a whole, scored 23 first-half points to help give the Celtics a five-point edge at the break. Again, it was something Boston had been missing throughout its recent losing skid.

The contributions of Javonte Green (five points) and Semi Ojeleye (eight points, five rebounds), who found his way in the starting lineup with the injured Daniel Theis out, also were much needed.

“Those guys are looking to make names for themselves and be in this league for a long time,” Brown said of the bench. “So, the goal is just to continue to be consistent. You got to do it every single night, you got prepare every single night sometimes on the road is tough and that’s what we’re trying to find as a team, just trying to find some kind of consistency. But I think those guys really stepped up big tonight.”

The 14-13 Celtics certainly hope those performances will become a common theme as they return to the floor Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

