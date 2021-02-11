NESN Logo Sign In

After a long five-game road trip, Robert Williams is set to miss the Boston Celtics’ first game back home against the Toronto Raptors.

Fortunately, it just appears to be to rest up an achy hip.

In his pregame media availability Thursday, coach Brad Stevens revealed the third-year center’s ailment was “nothing more than just general soreness, so hopefully it’s not anything big and doesn’t last beyond a day-to-day thing.”

Stevens also noted the team is being “very, very, very cautious” with Williams, especially considering all the time he missed last season with an edema in his left hip.

Hopefully some rest will do it, as Williams has shown tremendous growth in his third year in the NBA.