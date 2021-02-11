Each enter Sunday’s race having had past success at Daytona, too. And you don’t have to look any further than just last season as both were in the mix on the 2.5-mile course before Newman’s wreck.

Buescher has five top-10 finishes including three top-five finishes in his 10 career runs at Daytona. The driver of the No. 17 Ford finished third during last year’s running of “The Great American Race.”

Newman has 12 career finishes inside the top-10 with six inside the top-5 and one victory during the 2008 Daytona 500. The driver of the No. 6 Ford finished in the top-10 at Daytona in two of the last three seasons, and would have done the same last year before the crash granted him 36th.

That crash was undoubtedly the biggest storyline to come out of the 2020 season for the Roush Fenway team. It made an incredibly challenging season with the COVID-19 pandemic, as RFR co-owner Jack Roush noted, all the more challenging.

It even looked like it could be Newman’s last ever race. But while it may be tough for NASCAR fans to envision a return to that same track, and ultimately the mental hurdle, Newman isn’t thinking about that. As the 43-year-old driver put it recently, he has no memory of the accident and therefore has no fear of competing on the same speedway.

Newman’s return to Victory Lane would make for quite the NASCAR story while a win by either him or Buescher would be the perfect start for the Roush Fenway team.

The Daytona 500 is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images