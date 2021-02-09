Russell Wilson ‘Definitely Believes’ Seahawks Have Received Phone Calls On QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Are things getting dicy between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks?

The quarterback’s camp reportedly is upset with the lack of protection while he’s out on the field, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Seahawks “most certainly would” explore what they could get.

Wilson appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” and spoke candidly about his belief in the team taking phone calls on the QB.

“Yeah, I definitely believe (the Seahawks have) gotten calls for sure,” Wilson said. “I think any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are going to call, for sure, and I think that’s part of the process.”

Football is a business, after all. But is Wilson really available for trade?