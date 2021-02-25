Russell Wilson Reportedly Only Would Consider Trade To These Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson reportedly has no desire to move on from the Seahawks at this point in time.

But if the superstar quarterback were to change his mind and want out of Seattle, he apparently has a short list of preferred landing spots handy.

A report surfaced Thursday claiming Wilson’s camp had broached potential trade destinations for the eight-time Pro Bowl selection to the Seahawks. Furthermore, that a Wilson trade could happen “in the near future.”

But according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, a deal for Wilson is not imminent.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefter tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

The list of teams Schefter mentions differs from that of a prior report about potential landing spots for Wilson. While that list also included New Orleans and Las Vegas, it pegged the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins as the other two teams, not Dallas and Chicago.

Schefter also pointed out Wilson’s current contract contains a no-trade clause. So if the 32-year-old and the Seahawks ultimately do reach a breaking point of no return, Wilson will have the final say on where he ends up next.

The idea of the Wilson leaving the only NFL franchise he’s ever known might be a tad bit overblown at this juncture. But where there is smoke there usually is fire, so this definitely is a situation worth monitoring as we inch closer to the start of the new league year.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images