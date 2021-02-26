Russell Wilson Reportedly Would ‘Happily’ Accept Trade To This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson reportedly has not requested a trade out of Seattle, but he seems to know where he’d like to go if things change.

Wilson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, has a shortlist of preferred landing spots in the event the Seahawks shop their franchise quarterback. The reported list consists of the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

One might think the Bears are the lowest on that totem pole. After all, the Cowboys are one of the NFL’s preeminent franchises, the Saints have one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in Sean Payton and Las Vegas probably is an appealing destination for any superstar athlete. Ciara, Wilson’s wife, might like the idea of relocating to the Entertainment Capital of the World, as well.

Nonetheless, Chicago reportedly is a very appealing spot for Wilson.

“If the Bears struck a deal with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson would happily accept his walking papers to the Windy City,” Schefter said Thursday on the “Waddle and Silvy Show,” per NBC Sports Chicago.

Schefter continued: “He has the Bears on his list of teams that he would be willing to go to. I don’t know why that is. Obviously, he’s not happy with the offensive line protection in Seattle, he’s not happy with the way some of the things have been done there, but he is open to going to Chicago.

“I didn’t help him make the list, so I can’t say why the Bears are on it and other teams aren’t. I just know that they are.”

Chicago being featured on Wilson’s reported list is a bit puzzling. Sure, there is some lure surrounding the franchise, but the Bears’ offensive line currently isn’t very good and their collection of skill-position players isn’t all that great, either. Chicago also is in jeopardy of losing its best offensive weapon, wide receiver Allen Robinson, this offseason.

But Wilson wants what he wants, and the Bears might have the opportunity to deal for the eight-time Pro Bowl selection sooner rather than later.

