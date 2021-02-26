NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to envision the Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson, their longtime franchise quarterback and one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

Yet, as rumors of tension persist, it appears there’s a very real possibility the 32-year-old QB has played his final game in the Emerald City.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Friday he spoke to several “high-ranking” people around the NFL who believe the Seahawks eventually will make Wilson available at the right price. This hardly guarantees a deal, obviously, but it’s notable nonetheless.

Brandon Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver who now works as a talking head on FS1’s “First Things First” morning show, asked someone close to Wilson point blank the chances of the eight-time Pro Bowl selection being with Seattle come Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The response: 60 percent.