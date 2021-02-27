NESN Logo Sign In

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants a greater say in Seattle’s offensive scheme. Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger pointed out that Tom Brady was afforded that responsibility in New England under head coach Bill Belichick.

Here’s a passage from The Athletic’s explosive report on Wilson’s discontent with the Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll that could potentially result in a trade.

“Carroll wanted to be more careful with the offense; Wilson wanted to stay the course, trusting in himself,” Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks wrote.

“Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches. For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy.

“He stormed out of the room.”

And Ohrnberger is right. NFL Films was granted access to the Patriots in 2009 for “A Football Life: Bill Belichick.” In the special, Brady and Belichick break down how to attack the Baltimore Ravens and their future Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl winning QB, in his 9th season as a starter, offered his offensive input and was dismissed by his coaches.



Here’s a video of a Super Bowl winning QB, in his 9th season as a starter, offering his offensive input to his coach…

pic.twitter.com/7jgMVydpRd — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 26, 2021

Brady was in his ninth season as a starter, had won three Super Bowls and appeared in another in 2009. Wilson was in his ninth season as a starter in 2020 and has won one Super Bowl and appeared in another.

Belichick was clearly receptive of Brady’s ideas in the clip above despite being a five-time Super Bowl champion at the time. Perhaps the difference is that Brady wasn’t trying to dictate personnel moves at the time, as well.

All good things must end at some point. They did for Belichick and Brady in 2020 when the QB left for the Buccaneers after 20 seasons in New England to go on and win his seventh Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. It seems like Wilson and Carroll could divorce in a much shorter timespan.

