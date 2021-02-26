Seahawks Player Dumps Cold Water On Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

A longtime teammate of Russell Wilson doesn’t believe the star quarterback is going anywhere any time soon.

Wilson trade rumors currently are all the rage in the football world. While the eight-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly hasn’t requested a trade out of Seattle, there appears to be tension between the player and the team. And if the divide grows too wide, Wilson reportedly has a list of preferred landing spots handy.

K.J. Wright, who’s played alongside Wilson for all nine of the signal-caller’s seasons with the Seahawks, appears to believe this chatter is being overblown. The veteran linebacker is confident a Wilson trade is not on the horizon.

“I was kind of caught off guard myself. But looking back at it, Russ isn’t going anywhere,” Wright said Friday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “As long as I’m going to be in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback. He means too much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to the city. Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle. And so I’m sure that he and the organization will get things figured out. He’s somebody that I admire and love playing with. So I expect Russ to be a Seahawk for a very long time.”

Wilson’s situation with the Seahawks, at least right now, doesn’t seem like it’s even close to the level of dysfunction we’re seeing out in Houston with Deshaun Watson. But Seattle would be wise to make pitching things up with Wilson a priority this offseason. Otherwise, negligence could result in the matter spiraling out of control.

Having complete stability under center is invaluable in the NFL. Seattle currently has that in spades, and the franchise would be foolish to fall out of favor with one of the game’s best.

