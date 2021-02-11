Seahawks Reportedly Upset With Russell Wilson Amid Trade Chatter

NESN Logo Sign In

This Russell Wilson trade stuff is going to be a thing, isn’t it?

Last weekend, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed that multiple teams recently contacted the Seattle Seahawks about a potential trade involving the star quarterback but were turned away. The report at first seemed relatively innocuous.

Well, the events of this week have made a Wilson trade feel at least somewhat possible.

Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall basically said Wilson wants out, but is trying to find a way to request a trade in the nicest way possible. Then, Wilson, during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” complained about Seattle’s offensive line and openly wondered whether the Seahawks had fielded trade calls.

That brings us to Wednesday, when Patrick said this:

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said, via Pro Football Talk. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to coexist. … The current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

DP discusses some of the takes away he had from yesterday's conversation with Russell Wilson #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/jPBtviL1HV — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 10, 2021

Oh boy. If Russell Wilson trade season isn’t already upon us, it might be by next week.

Obviously, Wilson hitting the trade market would be a major story. The 32-year-old is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is capable of turning a team into a Super Bowl contender overnight.

Cue the Bill Belichick GIFs.

