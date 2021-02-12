NESN Logo Sign In

Just as we all expected, it was Semi Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard leading the charge in the first half of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Toronto Raptors.

The duo were a big part of helping the C’s take a 66-56 halftime lead into the locker room at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Just how big, you ask?

Check out these stats:

Pritchard: 14 points, (4-of-6 from the field, 4-of-5 from deep)

Ojeleye: 19 points (6-of-9- from the field, 5-of-7 from deep)

All told, they combined for 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the first 24 minutes.

Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images