Shannon Sharpe Uncorks Laughable Take About Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Run

Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady just orchestrated the greatest run to a championship in sports history.

Shannon Sharpe is far less impressed.

Sharpe on Tuesday downplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road to hoisting this season’s Lombardi Trophy, calling it the “easiest path” Brady has faced en route to winning seven Super Bowl titles.

“I believe this probably was his easiest path,” Sharpe said on FS1’s “Undisputed.” ” … I believe this is the most talented team Tom Brady’s ever played on. Player for player, top to bottom, offense, defense, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, DBs. I believe this is the most talented team Tom Brady’s been on. And so therefore, it’s not the most difficult (path).

“Had he taken, say, the 2018 team through this path, OK, no question. But when you look at the talent level … when you look at it player for player, I believe the Bucs are more talented (than the Kansas City Chiefs).”

This take, which comes two days after the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, is outlandish, no matter how you slice it.

The Bucs won three consecutive road games against the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers to secure a spot in Super Bowl LV.

New Orleans and Washington ranked second and third, respectively, in defensive DVOA, per Football Outsiders. Green Bay ranked 17th but showed promise on the defensive side down the stretch and into the NFL playoffs.

More notably, of course, Tampa Bay’s championship journey included wins over Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — three quarterbacks whose NFL résumés speak for themselves.

That’s a gauntlet.

“Yeah, I get it — he went through Brees, Rodgers, Mahomes,” Sharpe said. “But he brought a heavyweight contender with him. He had a team with him. And I believe this is his most talented football team that Tom Brady’s been associated with.”

Sure, there’s no denying this Bucs team is excellent, both offensively and defensively. But Brady had some really good teams with the New England Patriots, too, with the most talented being the 2007 squad that steamrolled opponents and fell one victory short of perfection.

Plus, if we’re talking about the “easiest path,” shouldn’t we consider one of the seasons in which the Patriots locked up a first-round bye before pummeling an inferior opponent in the divisional round?

Then again, that would require acknowledging what Brady just accomplished is beyond comprehension. And it’s hard to imagine Sharpe going that route given his knack for hating on No. 12.

Even if you don’t think this was Brady’s most difficult path to a Super Bowl title, it’s downright insane to think it was the easiest.

