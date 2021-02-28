Sheffield United Vs. Liverpool: Highlights, Score Of Premier League Game

Liverpool is back in the win column.
The Reds topped Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday at Bramall Lane, ending their four-game losing streak.
After a scoreless first half, Curtis Jones nabbed Liverpool’s first goal early in the second by tucking a shot into the bottom corner off of a brilliant cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold
Kean Bryan gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute after a shot by Roberto Firmino deflected off the defender’s leg and into the net.
Next up: A clash with Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday.