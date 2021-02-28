NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool has a good chance to end its worst domestic run in generations.

Sheffield United will host Liverpool on Sunday at Bramall Lane in Round 26 of the Premier League. Liverpool is in sixth place in the Premier League standings with 40 points, while Sheffield United is in last place with just 11 points.

Liverpool has lost four consecutive Premier League games. A fifth setback would be the Reds’ longest since 1953.

Here’s when and how to watch Sheffield United-Liverpool in the United States.

When: Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423594-james-milner-manchester-united-fa-cup-reaction" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>