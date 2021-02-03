Should Patriots Re-Sign Cam Newton? Rodney Harrison Rips Idea

The New England Patriots will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, and Cam Newton does already know the system.

That said, a separation still might be best for the two parties.

Newton had an erratic, and often down, 2020 season for the Patriots — in large part because of his severely limited passing ability. The two sides are said to be appreciative of one another but aware that they should go their separate ways.

But the door might not be totally closed on a reunion between the two sides simply because no one has come out and said so. But the idea of a Newton return is idiocy, in the eyes of Rodney Harrison.

“That would be the worst decision (Bill Belichick) has ever made,” the former Patriots defensive back said on “Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast.” “Because now you’re not being fair to your team. When I saw what I saw with Cam, every time I saw Cam pretty much I was hurt. Because I was a guy that believed in Cam, and when you see him drop back and he continues to throw the ball into the ground, throw it five feet or 5 yards above somebody else, you’re like ‘What are you doing, Cam?’ …

“You have to find a quarterback. It would be a terrible mistake for Bill Belichick to bring Cam back because Cam can’t play football anymore. He just can’t play quarterback in the National Football League.”

The scenario in which it makes the most sense to bring Newton back is if the Patriots draft a quarterback high this season (Mac Jones, maybe?) and need a safety net of sorts. Even still, a guy like Ryan Fitzpatrick might prove to be a better option.

