Sign Up Now To Play NFL Super Sunday Challenge Ahead Of Bucs-Chiefs

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site is back, and football fans will be encouraged to predict seven questions in a more traditional betting style game.

Those questions will include:

1. Spread (including overtime): Kansas City -3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

2. Total (including overtime): over/under 55.5

3. First offensive play: run, pass

4. Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Any Other Player

5. Patrick Mahomes + Tom Brady passing touchdowns: over/under 5.5

6. Rob Gronkowski receiving yards: over/under 29.5

7. Tyreek Hill receiving yards: over/under 92.5

Those playing will be asked a tiebreaker, too, which is simply to choose the number of points scored in Super Bowl LV.