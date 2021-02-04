Sign Up To Play Waste Management Phoenix Open Props Game At NESN Games

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a huge weekend in the golf world with a star-studded field set to take on TPC Scottsdale at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

While things will be a little different than years past — there won’t be 20,000 people rocking the stadium on the 16th green — but the Waste Management constantly is one of the more entertaining tournaments on the schedule.

This year, NESN Games is giving you a chance to win with the Phoenix Open, too. Play along with the Waste Management Phoenix Open props game for a chance to win an online gift code to the ’47 Brand store. All you have to do is make six picks about some of the best players heading out in the afternoon groupings.

Here are the props to pick Thursday afternoon.

Hideki Matsuyama score: over/under 69.5

Jon Rahm score: over/under 68.5

Justin Thomas score: over/under 68.5

Webb Simpson score: over/under 68.5

First-round matchup: Harris English vs. Rahm vs. Thomas

First-round matchup: Simpson vs. Gary Woodland vs. Matsuyama

Head on over and sign up now for a chance to win the $25 gift card. Lineups lock just after 2 p.m. ET.

Click here to sign up and play >>

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images