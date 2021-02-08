Skip Bayless Reacts To Tom Brady’s Seventh Title With Cringeworthy Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady clearly was over the moon Sunday night after the Buccaneers took down the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Skip Bayless might have been happier about Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV triumph than the star quarterback, however.

Bayless, a staunch TB12 supporter, took to Twitter following his favorite NFL player’s latest championship victory. If you’re susceptible to second-hand embarrassment, you might want to steer clear of the video.

Here’s my reaction to what Brady just pulled off …pic.twitter.com/WcioKnNjOr — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 8, 2021

Brady took home Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his storied career after his three-touchdown performance against Kansas City. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller also now has more Super Bowl wins than any franchise in the league.

The 43-year-old, surely much to Bayless’ delight, will have an opportunity to pad those absurd stats next season. Brady after Sunday night’s game emphatically nixed the idea of retirement this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images