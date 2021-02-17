Steelers GM Not Guaranteeing Ben Roethlisberger’s Return To Pittsburgh

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Roethlisberger has a bit of a hill to climb if he wants to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but both sides have seemed willing to try and make it happen.

The veteran quarterback comes with a $41.2 million cap hit for the 2021 season. Team owner Art Rooney II already made it clear this must be altered if he wants to stick around, and Big Ben has said he doesn’t care what he’s paid as long as he has a spot on the team.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stated Wednesday that Roethlisberger remains on the team. But one particular comment suggests the signal-caller’s future isn’t guaranteed.

“As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Colbert said. “… He reiterated that to us that he wants to continue to play, and we told him quite frankly we have to look at this current situation. … With Ben’s current cap number, some adjustment will have to be made.”

Interesting.