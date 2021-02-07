Steep Carson Wentz Trade Price Reportedly Scaring Off Potential Suitors

If the Eagles really want to trade Carson Wentz, they might want to temper their expectations for a return.
Philadelphia’s steep asking price has scared off some potential suitors for a trade involving Wentz, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Saturday afternoon. Reports over the weekend indicate the Eagles are committed to dealing Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Here’s Bedard’s report:
So, where could Wentz land?
One report suggests the Chicago Bears might be the closest to acquiring the young quarterback. Of course, many will float the QB-needy Patriots as a potential destination for Wentz.
Stay tuned. This thing could happen soon.