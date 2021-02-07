Steep Carson Wentz Trade Price Reportedly Scaring Off Potential Suitors

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Eagles really want to trade Carson Wentz, they might want to temper their expectations for a return.

Philadelphia’s steep asking price has scared off some potential suitors for a trade involving Wentz, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Saturday afternoon. Reports over the weekend indicate the Eagles are committed to dealing Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Here’s Bedard’s report:

Eagles are asking for two 1s for Carson Wentz, which has led to some dial tones, including from one team previously perceived to be a favored landing spot. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) February 6, 2021

So, where could Wentz land?